Delhi Police Launches Green Initiative for Cleaner Environment
The Delhi Police have initiated a community policing project to foster sustainable waste management in West Delhi, involving the segregation and recycling of waste across police establishments. Supported by corporate contributions, the project aims to improve cleanliness and reduce landfill load by promoting responsible environmental practices.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has embarked on a substantial community policing initiative targeting sustainable waste management and environmental conservation throughout the West Delhi district. This ambitious project, undertaken in partnership with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), emphasizes the segregation and recycling of paper, plastic, and kitchen waste produced by police stations and residential colonies.
To facilitate this effort, the initiative has secured 50 composters valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh through corporate social responsibility contributions to process kitchen and biodegradable waste. Community partnerships have also yielded the installation of 14 plastic-waste collection bins worth around Rs 1.25 lakh, while a paper-waste recycling system has been set up in collaboration with IPCA.
With support from corporate partner Motherson Group, the necessary equipment will be deployed across various police premises in the West district. This system is designed to ensure thorough waste segregation at source, scientific disposal, and complete recycling, significantly reducing landfill impact and enhancing cleanliness. The initiative is aligned with the themes 'Swachh Police, Swachh Paryavaran' and 'Swachh Police, Swachh Parisar' to promote greener police environments and bolster community–police cooperation in ecological conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
