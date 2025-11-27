Left Menu

Unveiling Gondwanax: A Triassic Treasure Found by a Dedicated Nephrologist

In 2014, physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio discovered a fossil in Brazil, later identified as Gondwanax paraisensis, dating back 237 million years. His passion for paleontology has led to significant contributions in the field, inspiring both scientific research and future generations.

27-11-2025
In a remarkable discovery in 2014, physician and amateur paleontologist Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio unearthed a fossil in Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state. This fossil, identified as Gondwanax paraisensis, is a four-legged ancient reptile dating back 237 million years, shedding light on the rise of early reptiles.

The fossil's discovery, a result of Aurelio's lifelong passion for paleontology, has spurred exciting new research. Aurelio donated the fossil to a local university, contributing to a study by paleontologist Rodrigo Temp Muller. This discovery underscores the significance of personal enthusiasm in advancing scientific understanding.

Pedro Aurelio, despite his career as a nephrologist, remains devoted to his fossil hunts in Triassic sediments. His dedication not only enriches local collections but also serves as an inspiration to colleagues and students, blending his medical profession with an enduring quest to uncover Earth's ancient history.

