Left Menu

Europe Ramps Up Space Budget by 30% to Compete Globally

European nations have agreed to increase their space budget by 30% over the next three years to 22.1 billion euros. This effort aims to catch up with the U.S., China, and private firms in the space race. The increased funding focuses on launches, satellites, and research programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:58 IST
Europe Ramps Up Space Budget by 30% to Compete Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster its competitive edge in the global space race, European nations have agreed to amplify their space spending by 30% to 22.1 billion euros over the next three years. This decision comes as part of the European Space Agency's strategy to match strides with the U.S., China, and burgeoning private firms in the space sector.

ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher announced the landmark budget increase following two days of deliberations with 23 member states in Bremen. The funding will be allocated towards satellite launches, an array of research initiatives, and advancing Europe's spaceflight capabilities, marking the first instance in 50 years that the agency's request has been fulfilled.

The revitalized focus underscores space's strategic importance across economic, security, and defense landscapes, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments like the Ukraine war. However, the budget excludes the UK-led TRUTHS mission due to Britain's withdrawal. Nonetheless, the agreed funds aim to stimulate Europe's space industry while nurturing emerging private launch ventures.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025