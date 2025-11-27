Mumbai's Air Pollution Crisis: A Battle Against the Haze

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution, as Mumbai deals with worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

Authorities are warning of strict action if air quality sensors are found non-operational, emphasizing the need for compliance with pollution control measures.

Civic efforts include transitioning bakeries to cleaner fuels and enhancing AQI monitoring systems. Legal and political voices are urging more action, stressing that Mumbai's pollution crisis is a public health emergency.