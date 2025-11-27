Left Menu

Mumbai's Air Pollution Crisis: A Battle Against the Haze

Mumbai faces a severe air pollution crisis, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issuing stop-work notices to construction sites. The Bombay High Court rejected claims that volcanic ash from Ethiopia caused the poor air quality. Measures to combat the issue are being demanded across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:29 IST
Mumbai's Air Pollution Crisis: A Battle Against the Haze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution, as Mumbai deals with worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

Authorities are warning of strict action if air quality sensors are found non-operational, emphasizing the need for compliance with pollution control measures.

Civic efforts include transitioning bakeries to cleaner fuels and enhancing AQI monitoring systems. Legal and political voices are urging more action, stressing that Mumbai's pollution crisis is a public health emergency.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025