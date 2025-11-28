Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Anchorage metropolitan area early Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake, which occurred at approximately 8:11 am local time, was centered 12 kilometers west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, a location around 108 kilometers northwest of Anchorage, and reached a depth of 69 kilometers.

Despite the tremor's potency, there were no immediate reports of significant damage, and the US Tsunami Warning System stated that a tsunami was not anticipated. As the most seismically active state in the US, Alaska frequently experiences significant earthquakes, including at least one magnitude 7 quake annually.