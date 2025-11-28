From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

Joaquim Avelino Fragoso, once a sea turtle hunter, has become a protector of these endangered species in Angola's Longa estuary. His story is emblematic of a wider initiative in the region, where villagers have transitioned from hunters to conservationists to safeguard sea turtles.

The lush landscapes of Hojiua village, with its mangroves, lagoons, and sandy stretches, are now patrolled by former hunters like Fragoso. They aim to prevent the decline of sea turtle populations by ensuring the safety of nesting sites and the creatures themselves.

This local conservation effort highlights a critical shift in environmental stewardship, as communities that once relied on hunting sea turtles for survival now see the value in protecting these marine animals and the ecological balance they represent.