Left Menu

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

Joaquim Avelino Fragoso, a former sea turtle hunter, now patrols Angola’s Longa estuary, protecting the species he once hunted. This transformation reflects a broader community effort to conserve endangered sea turtles, turning hunters into guardians of these majestic creatures and preserving the area's unique biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:22 IST
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

Joaquim Avelino Fragoso, once a sea turtle hunter, has become a protector of these endangered species in Angola's Longa estuary. His story is emblematic of a wider initiative in the region, where villagers have transitioned from hunters to conservationists to safeguard sea turtles.

The lush landscapes of Hojiua village, with its mangroves, lagoons, and sandy stretches, are now patrolled by former hunters like Fragoso. They aim to prevent the decline of sea turtle populations by ensuring the safety of nesting sites and the creatures themselves.

This local conservation effort highlights a critical shift in environmental stewardship, as communities that once relied on hunting sea turtles for survival now see the value in protecting these marine animals and the ecological balance they represent.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025