Blaze Engulfs Shops and Rooms in Kurla Chawl

A fire broke out in Kurla's Khalil Shaikh chawl, affecting shops and residential rooms. No casualties were reported. Firefighters responded quickly, controlling the blaze in a few hours. The fire was confined mainly to electrical installations and materials, with the cause still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:38 IST
A fire erupted in a cluster of shops and residential units in Kurla's eastern suburb, officials reported on Friday.

No casualties were noted in the incident that ignited on Thursday night's ground floor of the three-storey Khalil Shaikh chawl in Kurla West's Kismat Nagar.

Fire crews, equipped with engines and water tankers, tackled the Level 3 fire around 11 pm, extinguishing it by 2.30 am. The blaze's effects were limited to wiring, installations, scrap, and furniture, while the cause remains unclear.

