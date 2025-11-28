Blaze Engulfs Shops and Rooms in Kurla Chawl

A fire erupted in a cluster of shops and residential units in Kurla's eastern suburb, officials reported on Friday.

No casualties were noted in the incident that ignited on Thursday night's ground floor of the three-storey Khalil Shaikh chawl in Kurla West's Kismat Nagar.

Fire crews, equipped with engines and water tankers, tackled the Level 3 fire around 11 pm, extinguishing it by 2.30 am. The blaze's effects were limited to wiring, installations, scrap, and furniture, while the cause remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)