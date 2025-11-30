Swift Evacuation: Indian Nationals Rescued from Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Over 320 stranded Indian nationals at Colombo airport were evacuated home amidst severe weather in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. The Indian High Commission coordinated the evacuation with the Indian Air Force, ensuring swift return amidst widespread damage and disruption. Flights carried the passengers back to India safely.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Indian High Commission has successfully facilitated the evacuation of over 320 stranded Indian nationals from the tempestuous conditions in cyclone-struck Sri Lanka.
Amidst chaotic and challenging weather, the commission coordinated with the Indian Air Force to ensure a swift and safe return for those affected.
Flights operated on Sunday transported the evacuees back home as Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges
Rescued Journey: Stranded Students' Flight Home
Operation Sagar Bandhu: India Leads Remarkable Rescue Amid Sri Lanka's Cyclone Devastation
India Rescues Nationals from Cyclone Chaos in Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah: India Rallies in Rescue Efforts in Sri Lanka