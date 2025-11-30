Swift Evacuation: Indian Nationals Rescued from Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission has successfully facilitated the evacuation of over 320 stranded Indian nationals from the tempestuous conditions in cyclone-struck Sri Lanka.

Amidst chaotic and challenging weather, the commission coordinated with the Indian Air Force to ensure a swift and safe return for those affected.

Flights operated on Sunday transported the evacuees back home as Sri Lanka grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

