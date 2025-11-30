Left Menu

Delhi Achieves Record Low Air Pollution in Recent History

Delhi's air quality index for January-November reached its lowest average since 2018, excluding the Covid lockdown period, according to CAQM. With improved AQI and decreased PM2.5 and PM10 levels, the city saw fewer severe pollution days. Efforts to further improve air quality continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:55 IST
  • India

Delhi has recorded its lowest air quality index (AQI) for January to November since 2018, excluding the Covid lockdown year, as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

This year's average AQI was recorded at 187, showcasing a significant improvement from previous years. Only three days exceeded the severe category of 400 AQI, a reduction in highly polluted days compared to past years.

Airborne particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 levels reached their lowest since 2018, indicating a betterment of air quality. The CAQM continues to coordinate efforts aimed at further reducing pollution in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

