Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, North Tamil Nadu Braces for Impact

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, impacting North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rains and strong winds have caused fatalities and damage, prompting disaster response. The system is under Doppler radar monitoring, with Southern Railway activating cyclone preparedness for passenger and infrastructure safety amid ongoing extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:50 IST
Cyclone Ditwah Weakens, North Tamil Nadu Braces for Impact
Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, with its center expected to be over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by December 1, reported the Regional Meteorological Centre. The cyclone is currently 80 km east of Cuddalore and is expected to cause significant weather changes.

The cyclone, moving at a speed of 5 kmph, is predicted to move northwards parallel to the coast, bringing heavy rainfall to several districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Weather officials have warned of strong winds and advised fishermen to stay away from affected sea areas.

Reports confirm three rain-related deaths and significant infrastructure damage in Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. The Southern Railway has initiated a comprehensive preparedness plan to manage safety for passengers and infrastructure, while Disaster Management teams remain on high alert for any further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

