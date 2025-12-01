India's Expedited Evacuation and Disaster Assistance in Lankan Cyclone Crisis

In a significant move on Monday, India successfully evacuated its last batch of citizens stranded in Sri Lanka following the havoc wrought by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone has heavily impacted the region, with India ramping up its aid to support Sri Lanka in managing the aftermath.

The evacuation of 104 Indian nationals was carried out under Operation Sagar Bandhu. These individuals, previously stuck at Bandaranaike International Airport, were flown to Thiruvananthapuram via an IAF aircraft, marking a crucial step in rescue efforts, as confirmed by the Indian High Commission through social media.

India's involvement includes deploying Chetak helicopters and NDRF teams to aid search and rescue operations in areas severely affected and inaccessible due to landslides and floods. Meanwhile, tragedy struck as the Sri Lankan Air Force reported casualties during a relief mission, underscoring the continuing perilous conditions caused by the cyclone.