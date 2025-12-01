Left Menu

India's Expedited Evacuation and Disaster Assistance in Lankan Cyclone Crisis

India completed the evacuation of its stranded citizens from Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, 104 Indians returned home, and India bolstered Sri Lanka’s rescue efforts. Amidst severe flooding and landslides, both nations continue collaborating closely in disaster response operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:53 IST
India's Expedited Evacuation and Disaster Assistance in Lankan Cyclone Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move on Monday, India successfully evacuated its last batch of citizens stranded in Sri Lanka following the havoc wrought by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone has heavily impacted the region, with India ramping up its aid to support Sri Lanka in managing the aftermath.

The evacuation of 104 Indian nationals was carried out under Operation Sagar Bandhu. These individuals, previously stuck at Bandaranaike International Airport, were flown to Thiruvananthapuram via an IAF aircraft, marking a crucial step in rescue efforts, as confirmed by the Indian High Commission through social media.

India's involvement includes deploying Chetak helicopters and NDRF teams to aid search and rescue operations in areas severely affected and inaccessible due to landslides and floods. Meanwhile, tragedy struck as the Sri Lankan Air Force reported casualties during a relief mission, underscoring the continuing perilous conditions caused by the cyclone.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

Karnataka's Leadership Breakfast: Unity Amid Power Tussle

 India
2
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishnan's Welcome

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Unexpected Dhankhar's Exit During CP Radhakrishna...

 India
3
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussion on SIR.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests demanding discussio...

 Global
4
SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and cooperation to CBI in probe related to digital arrest cases.

SC directs Information Technology intermediaries to provide details and coop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025