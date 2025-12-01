NZ–US Launch Major Antarctic Research Projects to Tackle Climate and Ecosystem Change

New Zealand and the United States are embarking on an ambitious new chapter of scientific cooperation in Antarctica, with three major joint research initiatives focused on climate change, ecosystem transformation, and environmental monitoring. Announced by Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti, the projects represent a deepening of the historic partnership between the two nations, driven by more than six decades of collaboration in Antarctic science and logistics.

The new research efforts will be supported through the Catalyst Fund, with up to $5 million invested over the next five years. This funding will bolster New Zealand’s capabilities in polar science and strengthen its contribution to global environmental understanding at a time when rapid climate shifts are reshaping even the most remote parts of the planet.

Dr Reti said the launch of these initiatives marks the next stage of the bilateral Antarctic Science Programme he introduced in February 2025. The programme aims to enhance collaboration between New Zealand researchers and top US scientists working under the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Office of Polar Programs. The Minister noted that the new investments will not only advance critical scientific discoveries but will also support innovation-led growth at home.

The partnership is being guided by the first-ever Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Antarctica New Zealand, and the US National Science Foundation. This agreement establishes a structured framework for joint research, technology development, and data-sharing, reflecting the shared strategic interest of both nations in understanding and protecting the Antarctic environment.

At the heart of the cooperation are three pilot projects that contribute to Antarctica InSync, a major international effort to improve environmental observation and harmonise scientific data across the continent.

Antarctic Groundwater–Ecosystem Connectivity

University of Otago and Earth Sciences NZ

This pioneering study will conduct the first integrated mapping of Antarctic groundwater flows, offering unprecedented insight into how subsurface water transports carbon, nutrients, and microbial life beneath the continent’s unique landscapes. Understanding these hidden processes will inform environmental management in the Ross Sea region, one of the world’s most significant marine ecosystems. The research will also shed light on how climate-driven changes in water movement may alter biological activity and nutrient distribution in one of Earth’s least-understood environments.

Spectra of Sentinels: Mapping Ecosystem Change from Ground, Air, and Space

University of Waikato

Combining cutting-edge technology with ecological science, this project will create New Zealand’s first multi-platform monitoring system for Antarctic vegetation and microbial communities. Using UAVs, helicopter-based sensors, and satellite data, researchers will track changes in moss beds and microbial mats—key indicators of environmental change. Beyond Antarctica, the tools and methodologies developed will have applications for ecosystem and agricultural monitoring within New Zealand, potentially enhancing the national response to climate variability and land-use pressures.

Drivers and Implications of Rapid Sea Ice Decline in the Ross Sea

University of Otago

The dramatic reduction of sea ice in the Ross Sea has become a pressing concern for scientists worldwide. This project aims to uncover the causes behind this rapid decline, using innovative oceanographic buoys, remote sensing technologies, and climate models. Researchers will examine how shrinking sea ice affects regional ecosystems, biodiversity, and the management of the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area—currently one of the largest protected marine zones in the world.

The joint research teams will begin field deployments during the 2026/27 Antarctic season, supported by Antarctica New Zealand’s logistical and operational expertise. This collaboration will ensure that both nations benefit from shared resources, coordinated fieldwork, and harmonised scientific outputs.

Dr Reti stressed that the initiatives reaffirm New Zealand’s long-standing leadership in Antarctic stewardship and environmental science. By strengthening cooperation with the United States, New Zealand is reinforcing its role in addressing global climate challenges and enhancing its scientific influence on the international stage.

As climate change accelerates in the polar regions, the insights gained from these projects will be crucial not only for understanding Antarctica’s future but also for informing global policy decisions on climate resilience, ecosystem management, and environmental protection.