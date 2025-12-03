Science Minister urges vigilance as AI and conflicts reshape role of journalism

South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has issued a strong call for heightened vigilance in how scientific knowledge and emerging technologies are applied—particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more deeply embedded in global systems, including warfare and information flows.

Speaking at the World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ) 2025, held at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria, Nzimande warned that technological advancement must be matched with ethical responsibility. He expressed concern over the increasing use of AI-driven systems in modern conflicts, citing reports that such technologies have been used for the targeted killing of civilians in war zones like Gaza, as well as journalists in active conflict areas.

The Minister referenced alarming statistics released by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which reported that more than 248 journalists and media workers have been killed since 7 October 2023. The IFJ has also indicated possession of evidence pointing to the deliberate targeting of journalists by the Israeli army, with several of these incidents currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Nzimande stressed that these developments raise urgent ethical questions for the global scientific and journalistic communities. “What is the role of science journalism in a context where countries continue to sell weapons to other countries that are committing genocide and other human rights violations?” he asked, emphasising the growing intersection between science, technology, and global justice.

A Theme Rooted in Social Justice

This year’s conference theme, “Science journalism and social justice: journalism that builds understanding and resilience,” was highlighted by the Minister as a timely reminder of the responsibility that science communicators hold. He urged delegates to critically assess how scientific knowledge is used, interpreted, and disseminated, particularly in contexts shaped by inequality, conflict, pandemics, climate impacts, and social instability.

Nzimande also underlined the importance of improving public understanding of science. He referenced the 2022 South African Public Relationship with Science survey, which revealed that television, the internet, and radio remain the country’s leading channels for accessing science information. He argued that stronger science journalism is essential in ensuring the public is equipped with accurate, meaningful, and accessible knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Government Efforts to Strengthen Science Communication

As part of South Africa’s broader strategy to build a scientifically literate nation, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has expanded support for science journalism. This includes partnerships with mainstream and community media aimed at placing over 40 unemployed journalism graduates each year into science reporting roles. The initiative has helped widen the country’s pool of science communicators and strengthen community-level access to scientific information.

Nzimande noted that the hosting of WCSJ 2025 marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time the prestigious global conference is being held on African soil. The event follows closely on South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading destination for world scientific and policy gatherings.

Showcasing Africa’s Scientific Landscape

Delegates attending WCSJ 2025 are participating in a wide-ranging programme that includes three plenary sessions and 58 parallel sessions featuring seminars, workshops, and lectures delivered by 196 speakers from around the world. The conference also offers 21 field trips to major scientific sites, such as visits to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), national research laboratories, and conservation and innovation hubs.

Nzimande emphasised that the event serves not only to elevate global discussions on science communication but also to showcase South Africa and Africa’s scientific, cultural, and technological strengths. He noted that the conference provides an opportunity for the continent to redefine its narrative by highlighting African-led research, indigenous knowledge systems, and the growing role of African scientists in addressing global challenges.

As science journalism continues to evolve amid rapid technological change, political tension, and shifting public trust, the Minister reiterated the need for responsible reporting that foregrounds truth, ethics, and social justice—ensuring that scientific knowledge is used to empower rather than harm.