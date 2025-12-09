Left Menu

Tragedy in Jakarta: Office Fire Claims 22 Lives

A devastating fire at a seven-storey office block in Jakarta claimed 22 lives. The blaze, which started on the first floor and spread quickly, also impacted Terra Drone Indonesia's operations. Authorities are investigating, with drone batteries suspected as the initial cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST
Tragedy in Jakarta: Office Fire Claims 22 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire on Tuesday swept through a seven-storey office building in Jakarta, killing 22 people, according to local police. The blaze has been contained, and the victims' bodies have been sent to a hospital for identification, as confirmed by Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the Central Jakarta police chief.

The fire broke out at midday on the first floor before spreading. The building housed Terra Drone Indonesia, a subsidiary of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation. While some employees were having lunch in the building, others had left, adding to the confusion during the evacuation.

A forensic laboratory team is probing the incident, with faulty drone batteries suspected. Terra Drone has issued an apology for the disruption caused. The incident echoes a recent fire in Hong Kong, which resulted in 160 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025