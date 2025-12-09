Tragedy in Jakarta: Office Fire Claims 22 Lives

A tragic fire on Tuesday swept through a seven-storey office building in Jakarta, killing 22 people, according to local police. The blaze has been contained, and the victims' bodies have been sent to a hospital for identification, as confirmed by Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the Central Jakarta police chief.

The fire broke out at midday on the first floor before spreading. The building housed Terra Drone Indonesia, a subsidiary of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation. While some employees were having lunch in the building, others had left, adding to the confusion during the evacuation.

A forensic laboratory team is probing the incident, with faulty drone batteries suspected. Terra Drone has issued an apology for the disruption caused. The incident echoes a recent fire in Hong Kong, which resulted in 160 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)