BioVaram and Telangana: Pioneering Advancements in Life Sciences

In a landmark collaboration, Hyderabad's BioVaram and the Telangana government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Centre of Excellence in Life Sciences. This agreement, finalized during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, marks a significant advancement in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

The proposed Centre of Excellence will be situated within Bharat Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts. Alongside the land, the Telangana government has pledged funding assistance for the state-of-the-art facility, designed to feature cutting-edge infrastructure for AI-integrated research in tissue engineering, biomaterials, and cell and gene therapy.

K I Varaprasad Reddy, a leading figure in biotechnology, highlighted the initiative as a symbol of collaboration between government, industry, and science, underlining India's potential to lead the global innovation front in life sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)