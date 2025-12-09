Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock 'Adopt-a-Slum' Scheme

The Maharashtra government plans to audit the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 'Adopt-a-Slum' scheme following corruption allegations. Issues raised include NGOs failing to adhere to norms, inadequate worker deployment, and irregular waste collection, resulting in public waste accumulation and fund misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:44 IST
The Maharashtra government announced an audit of the 'Adopt-a-Slum' scheme run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, amidst allegations of corruption made in the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, addressed the call for scrutiny raised by BJP MLA Ameet Satam. He accused NGOs involved in the scheme of not adhering to standards, reducing worker numbers below requirements, and failing to collect waste regularly in slum areas. This, Satam reports, results in excessive garbage and a suspected misappropriation of funds.

Satam labeled the alleged mismanagement a 'scam,' implicating officials from the BMC's solid waste management department. He noted that, contrary to the required staffing, many NGOs deploy fewer workers than necessary while claiming higher payouts. Satam called for increased worker wages and better deployment to meet waste collection demands.

