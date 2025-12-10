Tensions Rise at Thai-Cambodia Border as Villagers Flee Renewed Conflict

A new wave of conflict has erupted along the Thai-Cambodia border, forcing thousands of families to abandon their homes in search of safety. In the face of escalating tensions, security personnel like Wuttikrai Chimngarm are choosing to remain in their villages to protect against potential looters.

The recent outbreak of violence shatters a fragile peace agreement facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump in July, as both sides accuse each other of reigniting hostilities and targeting civilian areas. This renewed conflict adds strain to the border regions, with civilians expressing frustration and anger.

In the Cambodian village of Kaun Kriel, near the historical Ta Krabey temple, residents like Marng Sarun have been forced to flee once more. Despite hopes for enduring peace, the reality of continued clashes has left many in despair, uncertain of when stability will return to their lives.

