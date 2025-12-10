Tragedy Strikes Again: Building Collapse in Fes

Two four-story residential buildings collapsed overnight in Fes, Morocco, claiming 19 lives and injuring 16 others. This tragic incident marks the second fatal building collapse in the city this year. Authorities have evacuated the neighborhood, and search and rescue operations are underway, although the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

The buildings housed eight families, and those injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The collapse shines a light on Fes, Morocco's second-largest city, which hosts significant events like the Africa Cup of Nations and will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Despite its prominence, Fes struggles with outdated infrastructure.

Fes is one of Morocco's poorest urban areas, suffering from aging infrastructure frequently unseen in ancient cities. Inadequate enforcement of building codes has been a critical issue, exacerbated by protests highlighting government prioritization of new stadiums over essential services like health care and education.

