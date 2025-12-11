Search Operation Intensifies for Missing Swimmers in Brahmaputra
In Guwahati, five people remain missing after swimming in the Brahmaputra River. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, have launched search operations. The lack of recovered bodies and strong currents make the rescue efforts in Kharghuli particularly challenging.
A search operation is underway in Guwahati as five people went missing after swimming in the Brahmaputra River, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred at Bhakti Kutir in Kharghuli on Wednesday, when eight individuals went for a swim. Although three swam back to safety and received hospital care, five remain unaccounted for.
Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces have been deployed, but strong underwater currents pose significant challenges. Authorities are also searching downstream in hopes of finding the missing individuals.
