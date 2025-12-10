Left Menu

Intensified Search for Killer Tiger in Mudumalai

Authorities have formed four special teams and enhanced surveillance efforts, including drones, to capture a one-year-old tiger responsible for killing a woman in a neighboring district. Financial aid has been given to the victim's family, and camera traps have been set to locate the animal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are on high alert following the fatal tiger attack on Nagi Ammal, a tribal woman, in Mavanalla near Singara within the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Intensive surveillance measures have been implemented, including the deployment of drones and four special tracking teams to locate the one-year-old male tiger responsible for the attack.

To improve tracking efforts, 29 camera traps have been installed at strategic locations. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has received financial aid of Rs 2 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

