Intensified Search for Killer Tiger in Mudumalai

Authorities are on high alert following the fatal tiger attack on Nagi Ammal, a tribal woman, in Mavanalla near Singara within the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Intensive surveillance measures have been implemented, including the deployment of drones and four special tracking teams to locate the one-year-old male tiger responsible for the attack.

To improve tracking efforts, 29 camera traps have been installed at strategic locations. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has received financial aid of Rs 2 lakh.

