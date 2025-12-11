Zelenskiy Warns of Intensifying Russia-China Cooperation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over Russia's increasing cooperation with China. He highlighted Russia's economic dependency on China and suggested that Russia was compromising its sovereignty to strengthen their partnership, which includes military-industrial cooperation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised an alarm regarding the burgeoning cooperation between Russia and China, citing insights from Ukraine's foreign intelligence service. The information revealed shifts by Russia to relinquish aspects of its sovereignty to China, particularly in military-industrial collaborations.
Zelenskiy's remarks highlighted the growing dependency of Russia on China, an unprecedented move in Russian history concerning the surrendering of sovereignty to a stronger nation. The intelligence report emphasized Russia's increasing economic reliance on China.
China and Russia entered a "no limits" strategic partnership prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The agreement has since evolved, with further statements reinforcing cooperation in various fields, encompassing space, defense, international relations, Ukraine, and Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- China
- cooperation
- sovereignty
- intelligence
- economy
- military
- Putin
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Resilient Economy: Mexico's Strong Financial Stability
Unilever Eyes Massive Opportunities in India's Booming Economy
Flight Cancellations Deliver Rs 1000 Crore Blow to Delhi's Economy
Canada's Digital Sovereignty Push: How AI Infrastructure Investments Drive Net-Zero and Global Competitiveness
Ghana's Economy Grows by 5.5% Amidst Slowing Industrial Sector