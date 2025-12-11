Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns of Intensifying Russia-China Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concerns over Russia's increasing cooperation with China. He highlighted Russia's economic dependency on China and suggested that Russia was compromising its sovereignty to strengthen their partnership, which includes military-industrial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:06 IST
Zelenskiy Warns of Intensifying Russia-China Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised an alarm regarding the burgeoning cooperation between Russia and China, citing insights from Ukraine's foreign intelligence service. The information revealed shifts by Russia to relinquish aspects of its sovereignty to China, particularly in military-industrial collaborations.

Zelenskiy's remarks highlighted the growing dependency of Russia on China, an unprecedented move in Russian history concerning the surrendering of sovereignty to a stronger nation. The intelligence report emphasized Russia's increasing economic reliance on China.

China and Russia entered a "no limits" strategic partnership prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The agreement has since evolved, with further statements reinforcing cooperation in various fields, encompassing space, defense, international relations, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025