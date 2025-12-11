Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised an alarm regarding the burgeoning cooperation between Russia and China, citing insights from Ukraine's foreign intelligence service. The information revealed shifts by Russia to relinquish aspects of its sovereignty to China, particularly in military-industrial collaborations.

Zelenskiy's remarks highlighted the growing dependency of Russia on China, an unprecedented move in Russian history concerning the surrendering of sovereignty to a stronger nation. The intelligence report emphasized Russia's increasing economic reliance on China.

China and Russia entered a "no limits" strategic partnership prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The agreement has since evolved, with further statements reinforcing cooperation in various fields, encompassing space, defense, international relations, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)