Rutte Calls for Urgent NATO Defense Build-up Against Russian Threat

NATO chief Mark Rutte called for increased defense efforts among allies to prevent a large-scale conflict with Russia, akin to past wars. He expressed concern over complacency among allies and emphasized the urgency of boosting defense in response to Russia's growing threat in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST
Rutte Calls for Urgent NATO Defense Build-up Against Russian Threat
Mark Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday issued a strong call to action, urging allies to bolster defense efforts to prevent a massive conflict initiated by Russia. Speaking in Berlin, Rutte warned of the scale potentially mirroring the conflicts endured by previous generations.

Rutte criticized the lack of urgency among NATO's military alliance members in Europe. He stressed the need for a rapid increase in defense spending and production, stating that complacency is not an option. He underlined, "We are Russia's next target."

Highlighting the looming threat, Rutte warned, "Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. We must be prepared," pointing out that Russia could be prepared to confront NATO forces within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

