Rutte Calls for Urgent NATO Defense Build-up Against Russian Threat

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday issued a strong call to action, urging allies to bolster defense efforts to prevent a massive conflict initiated by Russia. Speaking in Berlin, Rutte warned of the scale potentially mirroring the conflicts endured by previous generations.

Rutte criticized the lack of urgency among NATO's military alliance members in Europe. He stressed the need for a rapid increase in defense spending and production, stating that complacency is not an option. He underlined, "We are Russia's next target."

Highlighting the looming threat, Rutte warned, "Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. We must be prepared," pointing out that Russia could be prepared to confront NATO forces within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)