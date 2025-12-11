Left Menu

Major Transformation: Delhi's Najafgarh Drain Gets Multimillion-Rupee Makeover

The Irrigation and Flood Control Board has approved substantial projects in Delhi, including the desilting of Najafgarh Drain and constructing service roads. These initiatives aim to enhance drainage, improve mobility, and address historical neglect, benefitting residents of Delhi's rural and high-density urban areas.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:10 IST
  • India

In a bid to revamp Delhi's infrastructure, the Irrigation and Flood Control Board has greenlit several high-impact projects, notably a Rs 453.95-crore service road construction along the Najafgarh Drain. Officials say these upgrades will alleviate congestion and promote efficient drainage in the capital.

The board has also initiated a large-scale desilting operation to remove over 91 lakh cubic metres of silt from the Najafgarh Drain. This effort, driven by an Expression of Interest, aims to mitigate flood risks while enhancing urban safety and mobility.

Earlier neglected, these ambitious projects are designed to transform key areas across Delhi, especially benefitting regions like Gandhi Nagar and Mustafabad. The initiative includes exploring elevated corridors and road widening to boost transport and drainage capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

