New Era in Government Housing: Abdullah Opens Modern Flats in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated two new residential blocks for government employees, featuring modern two-room flats. Emphasizing optimal land use and construction standards, Abdullah also directed exploration of high-rise towers to expand capacity, modernizing old colonies with focus on design, safety, and affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated two new residential blocks designed for government employees on Thursday, located in the Ahata Amar Singh and Sarwal areas.

The initiative comes as part of a broader effort to upgrade government housing, with Abdullah previously inspecting these sites, emphasizing aesthetic quality and structural integrity.

Director Estates Ashwani Khajuria reported that the modern two-room flats meet high standards of design and affordability. Plans are underway to further deploy high-rise residences to increase housing capacity, with ongoing efforts to modernize older colonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

