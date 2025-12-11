Mumbai's Mill Lands Set for Transformation with Rule Changes

The redevelopment of Mumbai's mill lands is expected to accelerate following the government's approval of a proposal to amend the development rules. This move aims to offer builders additional incentive Floor Space Index (FSI) to embark on redevelopment projects, said Shinde, the Urban Development Minister, during a legislative assembly session.

Shinde highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that many residential structures and chawls on these sites are old and unsafe. In response, the government has opted to revise existing regulations under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, to foster redevelopment efforts.

Despite existing guidelines under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034, which allow for the rehabilitation of eligible residents, current regulations lack sufficient incentive for developers. This amendment aims to rejuvenate long-pending projects and enhance habitation conditions, according to Deputy CM, Shinde.