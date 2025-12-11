India Dominates Squash World Cup Group with Clean Sweep Over Brazil

In a stellar display of skill and strategy, hosts India advanced to the quarterfinals of the Squash World Cup with a commanding 4-0 triumph over debutants Brazil on Thursday.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar set the tone for the match, outplaying world-ranked Pedro Mometto in a convincing 3-0 encounter. Following up, 17-year-old prodigy Anahat Singh made quick work of Laura Silva, completing her match in just 14 minutes.

India's top-ranked player, Abhay Singh, sealed the fixture with another clean 3-0 victory against Diego Gobbi, while veteran Joshna Chinappa secured a walkover in the concluding match. Having previously defeated Switzerland, India emerges as the leader of Pool B and is set to face South Africa in the quarterfinals on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)