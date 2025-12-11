Left Menu

India Dominates Squash World Cup Group with Clean Sweep Over Brazil

In the Squash World Cup, hosts India secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-0 victory over Brazil. Key performances came from Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh, and Abhay Singh, accompanied by a walkover for Joshna Chinappa. India will face South Africa in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:08 IST
India Dominates Squash World Cup Group with Clean Sweep Over Brazil
  • Country:
  • India

In a stellar display of skill and strategy, hosts India advanced to the quarterfinals of the Squash World Cup with a commanding 4-0 triumph over debutants Brazil on Thursday.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar set the tone for the match, outplaying world-ranked Pedro Mometto in a convincing 3-0 encounter. Following up, 17-year-old prodigy Anahat Singh made quick work of Laura Silva, completing her match in just 14 minutes.

India's top-ranked player, Abhay Singh, sealed the fixture with another clean 3-0 victory against Diego Gobbi, while veteran Joshna Chinappa secured a walkover in the concluding match. Having previously defeated Switzerland, India emerges as the leader of Pool B and is set to face South Africa in the quarterfinals on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025