Judge Orders Release of Wrongfully Deported Kilmar Abrego
A U.S. judge has ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego, wrongfully deported amid Trump's immigration crackdown. The court found no formal deportation order for Abrego, marking a legal victory against the Trump administration's efforts to deport him again. Abrego faces human smuggling charges but is allowed temporary freedom.
A U.S. judge has mandated the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego, a case that sparked controversy during President Trump's immigration crackdown. Judge Paula Xinis ruled there was no official deportation order, allowing Abrego to return to his home in Maryland, despite the government's attempts to keep him out.
Abrego, who has been held in detention since August, was ordered to be freed from a Pennsylvania detention center. The Department of Homeland Security, criticizing the order as lacking a legal foundation, vowed to contest it. The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to portray Abrego as a threat to public safety.
Abrego's legal team argues his detention was punitive, not preparatory for a deportation. While the Trump administration aims for a second deportation, Abrego awaits legal outcomes on charges of human smuggling, with restrictions including home detention and electronic monitoring now in place.
