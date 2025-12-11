Record-Breaking Highlights at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra and local golfer Christiaan Burke shone brightly at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, posting an impressive nine under-par 63 in Thursday's opening round at Royal Johannesburg.

Both players demonstrated exceptional skill in the humid conditions, with Chacarra flawlessly navigating each green in regulation, notching an eagle and eight birdies. However, a three-putt on the 15th blemished his otherwise stellar scorecard.

Burke, not to be outdone, recorded ten birdies alongside an eagle, despite three dropped shots, showcasing a thrilling round that positioned both golfers at the top, leading by one shot over South African contenders Thriston Lawrence and Brandon Stone.

