Maharashtra's Bold Move: Relocating SGNP Dwellers

Maharashtra's government has formulated a policy for relocating around 25,000 slum dwellers and tribal families living in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tribal families will be relocated within the area, while slum dwellers will be moved to designated no-development zones. This shift aims to conserve forest land and comply with court orders.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced a government initiative in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday targeting the relocation of tribal families and approximately 25,000 slum dwellers currently residing in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The plan intends to resettle tribal families within the park region, while those dwelling in slums, occupying the forest illegally, are to be moved to no-development zones within a 5-kilometer perimeter of the park.

This policy stems from the need to clear forest lands in compliance with court orders, while minimizing relocation distress by keeping affected individuals relatively close to their original locations.

