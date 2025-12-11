Left Menu

EU Halts Full Ban on Combustion Engines: Flexibility Wins

Plans to ban selling new combustion-engine cars in the EU have been scrapped, according to EU Parliament's Manfred Weber. Instead, a 90% CO2 emission reduction by 2035 will be mandatory. The move aims to protect jobs and offer flexibility, following lobbying from several EU governments and automakers.

Updated: 11-12-2025 23:11 IST
The European Union has shelved plans to impose a complete ban on the sale of new combustion-engine vehicles, according to a senior EU lawmaker. The decision comes as the EU adopts a more flexible approach to reducing carbon emissions from automobiles.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party, stated that by 2035, a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions will be required from car manufacturers' fleets, replacing the initially proposed 100% target. This shift comes as a relief to the automotive industry, which has been vocal about the potential loss of jobs.

Countries like Germany and Italy, alongside major automakers such as Volkswagen and BMW, have successfully lobbied for these changes. They argue against imposing a strict ban, advocating instead for consumer choice in vehicle purchases, rather than enforcing rigid regulatory targets.

