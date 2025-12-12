Trump's War on Narcotics: New U.S. Strikes Planned

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to begin strikes targeting narcotics shipments traveling from Venezuela to the United States via land routes. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, he reiterated his stance against drug smuggling.

This decision follows a series of threats made by Trump in recent weeks, as he emphasizes his administration's commitment to intercepting drugs before they reach American soil. The planned strikes are part of a broader effort to curb international narcotics trafficking.

The initiative highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, as well as broader regional challenges in combating the drug trade. As operations are set to commence, the U.S. hopes to make significant headway against smuggling rings that exploit porous land borders.

