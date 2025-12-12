Left Menu

Trump's War on Narcotics: New U.S. Strikes Planned

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will initiate strikes to disrupt narcotics shipments from Venezuela to the United States via land routes. This marks a continuation of Trump's recent threats to counter drug smuggling overland. The operation underscores a firm stance against international drug trafficking.

Updated: 12-12-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:55 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to begin strikes targeting narcotics shipments traveling from Venezuela to the United States via land routes. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, he reiterated his stance against drug smuggling.

This decision follows a series of threats made by Trump in recent weeks, as he emphasizes his administration's commitment to intercepting drugs before they reach American soil. The planned strikes are part of a broader effort to curb international narcotics trafficking.

The initiative highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, as well as broader regional challenges in combating the drug trade. As operations are set to commence, the U.S. hopes to make significant headway against smuggling rings that exploit porous land borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

