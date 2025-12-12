Left Menu

Trump Unveils National AI Standard Initiative

President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order to establish a national standard for artificial intelligence, aiming to supersede varying state laws and create a centralized authority for AI governance. This move seeks to streamline AI regulation across the United States.

In a significant development from Washington, President Donald Trump declared his intention to sign an executive order focused on artificial intelligence regulation. The order aims to set a unified national standard to counter the diverse state laws currently dictating AI.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the importance of having "one central source of approval" for AI governance, as he stood beside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other key advisers. This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to centralize and streamline AI regulatory measures.

The executive order is viewed as an essential step in preventing fragmented AI regulations that could hinder technological advancement, as well as establishing a clear federal guideline for AI development and deployment across the nation.

