NDMC's Sweeping Initiative to Combat Dust Pollution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) initiated a widescale operation on Friday aimed at reducing dust pollution and improving cleanliness in major residential and commercial areas.

Utilizing resources from Public Health, Horticulture, and Civil Engineering departments, the NDMC coordinated a multitiered approach to ensure a significant impact on environmental quality.

Measures included mechanized street sweeping and maintenance of green spaces to curb pollution, showcasing the council's dedication to a healthier urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)