NDMC's Sweeping Initiative to Combat Dust Pollution
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a comprehensive campaign to tackle dust pollution and improve cleanliness in residential and commercial areas. The initiative involved coordination among multiple departments, including sanitation and civil engineering, focusing on mechanized sweeping and green maintenance in key zones to enhance environmental quality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:27 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) initiated a widescale operation on Friday aimed at reducing dust pollution and improving cleanliness in major residential and commercial areas.
Utilizing resources from Public Health, Horticulture, and Civil Engineering departments, the NDMC coordinated a multitiered approach to ensure a significant impact on environmental quality.
Measures included mechanized street sweeping and maintenance of green spaces to curb pollution, showcasing the council's dedication to a healthier urban environment.
