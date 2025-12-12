Bihar's Air Quality Crisis: Alarming AQI Levels in Multiple Cities

On Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in seven cities across Bihar plunged into the 'poor' category, with Arrah reporting the highest level at 266, according to officials. Other struggling cities included Bihar Sharif and Rajgir.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) attributed the decline to low wind speeds and temperatures, which caused pollutants to linger. As temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, the capacity of northwesterly winds to trap pollutants increased.

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board expressed optimism for improvement, as chair Devendra Kumar Shukla explained the northwestern winds are to blame. Affected cities hope for relief soon amid current unfavorable wind conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)