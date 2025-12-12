Humanitarian Aid Faces Funding Shortfall: An Inside Look

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced a reduced appeal for $502.64 million in donations for the coming year. This is a significant decrease from last year's request, reflecting a global decline in aid funding.

Amid escalating humanitarian needs, major aid organizations are feeling the impact of funding cuts from the U.S. and other Western countries. IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain highlighted the challenges of increasing needs and dwindling resources in a recent statement.

To combat these challenges, the IFRC plans to prioritize locally led initiatives, using the expertise of its 191 National Societies, 17 million volunteers, and 289,000 branches. However, the organization warns of the increased risk to humanitarian workers and has highlighted the need for protective measures.