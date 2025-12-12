Left Menu

Stray Dog Menace: Over 1.28 Lakh Bites in Mumbai in 2024

Over 128,000 people in Mumbai and 9,400 in Nagpur suffered dog bites in 2024, raising concerns in the Maharashtra legislative council. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reported efforts to manage the stray dog population, including sterilization, vaccination, and establishing grievance portals and shelters for aggressive dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST
Stray Dog Menace: Over 1.28 Lakh Bites in Mumbai in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai saw a staggering 1.28 lakh dog bite cases in 2024, as reported by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In Nagpur, over 9,400 incidents were recorded, highlighting a growing public safety concern.

During a state legislative council session, Shinde addressed queries from several council members about the increasing stray dog population within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits. He shared that according to surveys conducted by Human Society International under Animal Welfare Board guidelines, the number of stray dogs in Mumbai slightly decreased from 95,172 in 2014 to 90,757 in 2024.

To tackle the issue, efforts like sterilization, vaccination, and rabies eradication programs are being undertaken. Additionally, a portal for citizen grievances relating to dogs has been launched. Authorities are also identifying land for new shelters to house aggressive and rabid dogs, Shinde revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025