Stray Dog Menace: Over 1.28 Lakh Bites in Mumbai in 2024

Mumbai saw a staggering 1.28 lakh dog bite cases in 2024, as reported by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In Nagpur, over 9,400 incidents were recorded, highlighting a growing public safety concern.

During a state legislative council session, Shinde addressed queries from several council members about the increasing stray dog population within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits. He shared that according to surveys conducted by Human Society International under Animal Welfare Board guidelines, the number of stray dogs in Mumbai slightly decreased from 95,172 in 2014 to 90,757 in 2024.

To tackle the issue, efforts like sterilization, vaccination, and rabies eradication programs are being undertaken. Additionally, a portal for citizen grievances relating to dogs has been launched. Authorities are also identifying land for new shelters to house aggressive and rabid dogs, Shinde revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)