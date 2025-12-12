Left Menu

DDA Demolition Drive Reclaims Biodiversity Park Land

The Delhi Development Authority conducted a demolition drive at Tilpath Valley in Sainik Farms, South Delhi, removing illegal constructions on a biodiverse parkland. Nearly 4.5 acres were reclaimed, with certain properties untouched due to Delhi High Court orders. The action wasn't protected under the National Capital Territory Act.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) embarked on a significant demolition drive in the Tilpath Valley area of Sainik Farms, South Delhi, targeting illegal structures on green land designated as a biodiversity park.

These buildings fell outside the safeguards provided by the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Special Provisions) Act, 2014, which protects particular clusters from demolition. The operation impacted properties on Khasra numbers 595, 596, and 620.

While five properties, including farmhouses and vacant plots, were demolished, resulting in the reclamation of four acres, some properties stayed due to Delhi High Court orders. Ultimately, a total of approximately 4.5 acres of land was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

