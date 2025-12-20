Left Menu

Cheetah Comeback: Botswana Delegation Prepares Gandhi Sagar for New Arrivals

A team from Botswana visited Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary to discuss translocating cheetahs to the Indian site. The team, along with NTCA officials, evaluated facilities like quarantine bomas and expressed satisfaction. While the number of cheetahs to arrive is uncertain, Gandhi Sagar continues developing as India's second cheetah sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:17 IST
Cheetah Comeback: Botswana Delegation Prepares Gandhi Sagar for New Arrivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Botswana visited the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Their mission was to finalize preparations for the translocation of cheetahs, enriching India's Project Cheetah aimed at reviving the species' population.

Led by senior officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, the team assessed various facilities. Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Raikhare confirmed their satisfaction after reviewing quarantine bomas, control rooms, and medical amenities.

While it remains uncertain when and how many cheetahs will be translocated, Gandhi Sagar's development as India's second cheetah sanctuary marks a significant step forward. Previously, cheetahs Prabhash, Pavak, and Dheera were relocated to this site, underscoring the sanctuary's potential in wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025