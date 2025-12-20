Cheetah Comeback: Botswana Delegation Prepares Gandhi Sagar for New Arrivals
A team from Botswana visited Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary to discuss translocating cheetahs to the Indian site. The team, along with NTCA officials, evaluated facilities like quarantine bomas and expressed satisfaction. While the number of cheetahs to arrive is uncertain, Gandhi Sagar continues developing as India's second cheetah sanctuary.
A delegation from Botswana visited the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Their mission was to finalize preparations for the translocation of cheetahs, enriching India's Project Cheetah aimed at reviving the species' population.
Led by senior officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, the team assessed various facilities. Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Raikhare confirmed their satisfaction after reviewing quarantine bomas, control rooms, and medical amenities.
While it remains uncertain when and how many cheetahs will be translocated, Gandhi Sagar's development as India's second cheetah sanctuary marks a significant step forward. Previously, cheetahs Prabhash, Pavak, and Dheera were relocated to this site, underscoring the sanctuary's potential in wildlife conservation.
