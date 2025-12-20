Left Menu

Guwahati's Nature-Themed Airport: 'The Bamboo Orchids' Sets a New Standard

The newly inaugurated terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, known as 'The Bamboo Orchids', emphasizes Assam's biodiversity and cultural richness. Designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, the terminal integrates advanced technology and sustainability features, reflecting regional heritage while enhancing connectivity throughout Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first nature-themed airport terminal, 'The Bamboo Orchids', at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday. The new structure is expected to accommodate 13.1 million passengers a year, establishing it as a pivotal aviation hub for the Northeast and a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Celebrating Assam's ecological and cultural richness, the terminal architecture incorporates locally sourced bamboo and features designs inspired by the state's iconic 'kopou phool'. The development includes Rs 1,000 crore for maintenance and future enhancements, highlighting sustainability and regional identity.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as DigiYatra-enabled processing and smart check-in, the terminal also integrates Assamese cultural elements into its design, ensuring a seamless passenger experience while promoting local heritage. This project marks a significant boost to the region's domestic and international connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

