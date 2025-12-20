Government on Wheels: A Drive Towards Better Infrastructure

PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma affirmed the Delhi government's ongoing commitment to bolstering the city's infrastructure. As part of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, Verma personally inspected major roads around Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, and IIT Delhi.

In a statement, Verma highlighted efforts to improve road quality, stating, 'Since taking office, our administration has been actively working on infrastructure projects, with tenders being floated for continuous development.'

The initiative aims to identify and rectify discrepancies between official reports and on-site conditions, ensuring that infrastructure projects meet actual needs on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)