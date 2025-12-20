Left Menu

Government on Wheels: A Drive Towards Better Infrastructure

PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to improving infrastructure through the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, inspecting key roads. Verma underscored the importance of on-site inspections to bridge discrepancies between office reports and ground realities, aiming to enhance Delhi's road infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:56 IST
PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma affirmed the Delhi government's ongoing commitment to bolstering the city's infrastructure. As part of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, Verma personally inspected major roads around Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand, and IIT Delhi.

In a statement, Verma highlighted efforts to improve road quality, stating, 'Since taking office, our administration has been actively working on infrastructure projects, with tenders being floated for continuous development.'

The initiative aims to identify and rectify discrepancies between official reports and on-site conditions, ensuring that infrastructure projects meet actual needs on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

