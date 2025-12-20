Sreenivasan: A Legend Bids Adieu

On Saturday morning, Malayalam cinema lost one of its most illustrious figures with the passing of Sreenivasan, a renowned actor, screenwriter, and director, who died at age 69.

Sreenivasan had been battling health issues after undergoing heart surgery in 2022 and succumbed to complications while traveling for dialysis. Known for his remarkable contributions to the film industry, he created memorable characters and wrote critically acclaimed screenplays.

The film fraternity and political leaders mourned his loss, highlighting his ability to bring the stories of ordinary people to the screen with humor and profound insight. His passing marks an irreparable loss to the world of Malayalam cinema.