Local Golfers Triumph in Challenging US Kids Golf Indian Championship

Local golfers dominated the US Kids Golf Indian Championship, with impressive performances under tough conditions at the Classic Golf and Country Club. The tournament, impacted by weather delays, saw young talents like Nihal Cheema and Aanya Dandriyal rising to the occasion, securing top spots in their respective categories.

The competition was fierce, particularly in the boys' category, where Nihal Cheema stood out by shooting par or better on all three days, winning the Boys 8 division. Among the girls, Aanya Dandriyal showcased her prowess by winning a tie-breaker against Malaysia's Choi Quinn Cie in the Girls 11-12 category.

This fifth edition of the championship also marked a milestone with cash prizes awarded to top performers, acknowledging the skill and dedication of these young golfers. The winners received Rs. 25,000 each, celebrating their exceptional achievements in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)