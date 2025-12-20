Left Menu

Local Golfers Triumph in Challenging US Kids Golf Indian Championship

Local golfers excelled in the weather-affected US Kids Golf Indian Championship. Stars like Nihal Cheema and Aanya Dandriyal shone brightly, clinching victories in their categories. Despite weather delays leading to shortened rounds, these young athletes showcased remarkable talent and resilience, with cash prizes awarded to the top five performers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:44 IST
Local Golfers Triumph in Challenging US Kids Golf Indian Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Local golfers dominated the US Kids Golf Indian Championship, with impressive performances under tough conditions at the Classic Golf and Country Club. The tournament, impacted by weather delays, saw young talents like Nihal Cheema and Aanya Dandriyal rising to the occasion, securing top spots in their respective categories.

The competition was fierce, particularly in the boys' category, where Nihal Cheema stood out by shooting par or better on all three days, winning the Boys 8 division. Among the girls, Aanya Dandriyal showcased her prowess by winning a tie-breaker against Malaysia's Choi Quinn Cie in the Girls 11-12 category.

This fifth edition of the championship also marked a milestone with cash prizes awarded to top performers, acknowledging the skill and dedication of these young golfers. The winners received Rs. 25,000 each, celebrating their exceptional achievements in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025