Athashri at Forest Trails Wins 5-Star Award for Senior Living Excellence
Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd's senior living project, Athashri at Forest Trails in Pune, has won the 5-Star Award for Best Senior Living Development in India at the International Property Awards – Asia Pacific 2025–2026. This accolade highlights the project's innovative design and commitment to enhancing senior citizens' lifestyles.
Pune, India — Paranjape Schemes Construction Ltd (PSCL) has earned a prestigious 5-Star Award for its senior living community, Athashri at Forest Trails, Pune. Recognized at the 2025–2026 International Property Awards – Asia Pacific, Athashri sets a new benchmark for senior living by combining comfort and care with a vibrant lifestyle for the elderly.
Amit Paranjape, Director of Business Development at PSCL, stated that the award underscores the team's dedication to providing safe and enriching senior communities. Located within the Forest Trails Township, Athashri exemplifies the vision of creating thoughtful, nature-inspired neighborhoods that enhance quality of life.
With over 35 years of experience, Paranjape Schemes has developed more than 210 projects across nine cities, pioneering housing for senior citizens and the differently-abled. Its influence spans Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, and Vadodara, reinforcing its leadership in Indian real estate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
