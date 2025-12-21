Kodaikanal Solar Observatory Unveils Solar Magnetic Mysteries

The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory has long been a cornerstone in solar research, providing invaluable data for over a century. Recent studies led by Indian Institute of Astrophysics researchers have yielded significant insights into the Sun's magnetic activities, thanks to this remarkable archive.

By examining 11 years of spectroscopic data, scientists have unraveled how the Sun's magnetic intensity varies, revealing crucial latitude-based activity zones. This deepens the understanding of the solar dynamo, potentially revolutionizing space-weather predictions and climate models.

With findings published in a leading journal, the research underscores the observatory's essential role in global solar studies and suggests promising new avenues for machine learning applications in astrophysics.

(With inputs from agencies.)