Kodaikanal Solar Observatory Unveils Solar Magnetic Mysteries

Astrophysicists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics studied 11 years of solar data at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, enhancing understanding of the Sun's magnetic activity. Their work reveals patterns vital for solar dynamo models and space-weather forecasting, potentially refining climate models. These findings foster new research directions, including machine learning applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:46 IST
Kodaikanal Solar Observatory Unveils Solar Magnetic Mysteries
The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory has long been a cornerstone in solar research, providing invaluable data for over a century. Recent studies led by Indian Institute of Astrophysics researchers have yielded significant insights into the Sun's magnetic activities, thanks to this remarkable archive.

By examining 11 years of spectroscopic data, scientists have unraveled how the Sun's magnetic intensity varies, revealing crucial latitude-based activity zones. This deepens the understanding of the solar dynamo, potentially revolutionizing space-weather predictions and climate models.

With findings published in a leading journal, the research underscores the observatory's essential role in global solar studies and suggests promising new avenues for machine learning applications in astrophysics.

