Revamping Rural Employment: VB-G RAM G Act Unveiled

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses misconceptions about the VB-G RAM G Act, a new rural employment scheme superseding MGNREGA. The scheme offers increased employment days and allocates over Rs 13,000 crore for administrative expenses. It promises better monitoring and diverse project categories to ensure economic sustainability in villages.

Updated: 22-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:49 IST
  • India

Madhya Pradesh: Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the significance of the VB-G RAM G Act on Monday, addressing the misunderstandings surrounding this new initiative. Designed to replace MGNREGA, the scheme promises to extend employment days from 100 to 125, offering greater income security.

In a meeting with Rozgar Sahayaks, Chouhan emphasized the importance of transparency and efficient dissemination of information about the scheme at the village level. The bill is described as historic, with over Rs 13,000 crore earmarked from the proposed budget of Rs 1,51,282 crore for administrative purposes.

The scheme outlines projects in four categories: water conservation, village infrastructure, livelihood expansion, and disaster protection. The administrative expenditure has increased to ensure adequate salaries and efficient use of funds, with strict monitoring to eliminate unnecessary expenses.

