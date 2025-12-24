Left Menu

Municipalika 2026: Pioneering Safe and Secure Urban Futures

Municipalika 2026, India's top event for urban security solutions, is set for February 26. Key players like PRAMA India and CP Plus will showcase advanced security technology. The event will attract decision-makers across sectors, integrating safety technologies into India's urban planning and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:41 IST
Municipalika 2026: Pioneering Safe and Secure Urban Futures
  • Country:
  • India

Municipalika 2026 is gearing up to be a pivotal event in urban development, focusing on safe, smart, and sustainable city solutions. Scheduled from February 25 to 27 in New Delhi, it will prominently feature safety and security as a core theme.

With leading surveillance technology firms such as PRAMA India and CP Plus onboard, the event promises a showcase of cutting-edge urban security and surveillance solutions. Both companies are set to play significant roles in the event, underscoring their contributions to public safety and urban governance.

Expected to draw senior decision-makers from various governmental and private sectors, Municipalika 2026 will provide a platform for evaluating city-scale security needs, making it a key event for advancing secure and resilient urban environments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025