Municipalika 2026: Pioneering Safe and Secure Urban Futures

Municipalika 2026 is gearing up to be a pivotal event in urban development, focusing on safe, smart, and sustainable city solutions. Scheduled from February 25 to 27 in New Delhi, it will prominently feature safety and security as a core theme.

With leading surveillance technology firms such as PRAMA India and CP Plus onboard, the event promises a showcase of cutting-edge urban security and surveillance solutions. Both companies are set to play significant roles in the event, underscoring their contributions to public safety and urban governance.

Expected to draw senior decision-makers from various governmental and private sectors, Municipalika 2026 will provide a platform for evaluating city-scale security needs, making it a key event for advancing secure and resilient urban environments in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)