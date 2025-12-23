Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for Green Light on Bengaluru Metro Expansion

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Union ministers to seek approval for several pending urban development projects, notably Phase 3A of the Bengaluru Metro Rail. The state awaits the revision of completion costs for ongoing projects and decisions on regional transport and water issues.

Updated: 23-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:00 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recently held discussions with Union ministers to expedite approval for crucial urban infrastructure projects, including the new phase of the Bengaluru Metro Rail.

The talks focused on expediting the approval of pending projects, notably the revised completion cost for Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro.

Shivakumar also addressed other essential issues like the Regional Rapid Transit System and unresolved state water management challenges with Union counterparts.

