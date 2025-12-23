Karnataka Pushes for Green Light on Bengaluru Metro Expansion

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar recently held discussions with Union ministers to expedite approval for crucial urban infrastructure projects, including the new phase of the Bengaluru Metro Rail.

The talks focused on expediting the approval of pending projects, notably the revised completion cost for Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro.

Shivakumar also addressed other essential issues like the Regional Rapid Transit System and unresolved state water management challenges with Union counterparts.