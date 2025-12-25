NGT Orders Crackdown on Illegal Borewells in Delhi's Dyeing Units

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stance against environmental non-compliance in Delhi's dyeing units, ordering authorities to conclude action on illegal borewells within two months. The borewells, found in various industrial areas, are at the center of environmental violations.

The tribunal's decision follows allegations that several dyeing units in regions like Narela, Bawana, Mayapuri, and Lawrence Road were operating without necessary consent, discharging untreated toxic effluents, and risking groundwater contamination.

Earlier reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Jal Board revealed significant non-compliance in environmental norms, spurring the NGT's directive for a swift resolution and the sealing of all illegal borewells.

(With inputs from agencies.)