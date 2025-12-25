NGT Orders Crackdown on Illegal Borewells in Delhi's Dyeing Units
The National Green Tribunal has mandated a final decision within two months on actions against illegal borewells in Delhi dyeing units. The units are accused of discharging untreated toxic effluents, causing environmental and health hazards. Inspections found numerous non-compliant units, prompting the tribunal's directive for expedited action.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stance against environmental non-compliance in Delhi's dyeing units, ordering authorities to conclude action on illegal borewells within two months. The borewells, found in various industrial areas, are at the center of environmental violations.
The tribunal's decision follows allegations that several dyeing units in regions like Narela, Bawana, Mayapuri, and Lawrence Road were operating without necessary consent, discharging untreated toxic effluents, and risking groundwater contamination.
Earlier reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Jal Board revealed significant non-compliance in environmental norms, spurring the NGT's directive for a swift resolution and the sealing of all illegal borewells.
