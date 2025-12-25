Left Menu

NGT Orders Crackdown on Illegal Borewells in Delhi's Dyeing Units

The National Green Tribunal has mandated a final decision within two months on actions against illegal borewells in Delhi dyeing units. The units are accused of discharging untreated toxic effluents, causing environmental and health hazards. Inspections found numerous non-compliant units, prompting the tribunal's directive for expedited action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:09 IST
NGT Orders Crackdown on Illegal Borewells in Delhi's Dyeing Units
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stance against environmental non-compliance in Delhi's dyeing units, ordering authorities to conclude action on illegal borewells within two months. The borewells, found in various industrial areas, are at the center of environmental violations.

The tribunal's decision follows allegations that several dyeing units in regions like Narela, Bawana, Mayapuri, and Lawrence Road were operating without necessary consent, discharging untreated toxic effluents, and risking groundwater contamination.

Earlier reports from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Jal Board revealed significant non-compliance in environmental norms, spurring the NGT's directive for a swift resolution and the sealing of all illegal borewells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025