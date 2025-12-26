Left Menu

Atal Canteen Launch: Affordable Meals for Delhi's Working Class

The Atal Canteen launched in south Delhi, providing subsidized meals for just five rupees. The initiative, inaugurated by prominent politicians, seeks to support daily wage laborers and other economically disadvantaged groups by offering affordable, hygienic food. With plans for 100 canteens, 45 are already operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly opened Atal Canteen in south Delhi's Nehru Nagar is drawing significant attention, especially among daily wage laborers and rickshaw pullers, who gathered in large numbers for affordable lunch options on Friday.

Coinciding with the 101st anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 45 canteens were inaugurated, with prominent political figures like Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manohar Lal Khattar present at the launch. The canteen offers meals at just five rupees, a welcome relief for residents struggling with the area's higher meal costs.

The canteen aims to serve up to 1,000 meals daily, targeting workers and the urban poor. Plans are underway to open 100 such canteens in Delhi. Residents, particularly those from nearby slum clusters, have praised the initiative for providing hot and hygienic meals accessibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

