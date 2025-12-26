Left Menu

Record Turnout at Atal Canteens for Affordable Meals

Atal canteens attract over 33,000 visitors in two days by offering subsidised meals at Rs 5. Inaugurated on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, the canteens aim to serve the urban poor. 45 canteens are operational, with plans for 55 more to open soon.

In a remarkable turnout, more than 33,000 people have visited Atal canteens since they opened, benefiting from affordable meals priced at Rs 5, according to officials. The initiative, rolling out in honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, aims to serve economically disadvantaged groups, including urban workers.

The launch day alone saw 17,587 meals served, with a split of 8,604 lunches and 8,983 dinners. Attendance continued strong on the second day, with 15,805 meals distributed by the time of reporting, authorities noted, including 10,696 lunches and 5,109 dinners.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 100 Atal Canteens are planned for the city. Of these, 45 have already started operations, and the remaining 55 are set to open in the next few weeks. This initiative provides nutritious meals during lunchtime from 11.30 am to 2 pm and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

